St Patrick's Day: Looking back at Sheffield celebrations from Irish dancing to parades

St Patrick’s Day has been a global celebration for many years now – and Sheffield has always got in on the action.

By Lee Peace
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Events held in the city on March 17 have included cultural celebrations centred on Sheffield’s Irish community and live music.

Here are some pictures to show how the Steel City has marked Ireland’s national day over the past couple of decades.

The St Patrick's Day Parade in Sheffield in 2010 on its way from St Marie's Cathedral to the town hall

1. Street celebration

The St Patrick's Day Parade in Sheffield in 2010 on its way from St Marie's Cathedral to the town hall Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
General manager of the Hoghead pub, Mark Simmonite, camps out in Orchard Square, Sheffield with the pub's consignment of Guinness which had to be stored outside before the weekends St Patrick's Day celebrations in March 2002

2. Asleep on the job!

General manager of the Hoghead pub, Mark Simmonite, camps out in Orchard Square, Sheffield with the pub's consignment of Guinness which had to be stored outside before the weekends St Patrick's Day celebrations in March 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Irish dancers performing in the packed lobby at Sheffield Town Hall, where a civic reception was held in celebration of St Patrick's Day 2009

3. Town hall dancing

Irish dancers performing in the packed lobby at Sheffield Town Hall, where a civic reception was held in celebration of St Patrick's Day 2009 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Ponderosa Park, Sheffield, where people gathered for a St Patrick's Day event in 2002. Seen are the Irish dancers who were performing for the visitors

4. Ponderosa party

Pictured at the Ponderosa Park, Sheffield, where people gathered for a St Patrick's Day event in 2002. Seen are the Irish dancers who were performing for the visitors Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
