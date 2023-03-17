St Patrick’s Day has been a global celebration for many years now – and Sheffield has always got in on the action.
Events held in the city on March 17 have included cultural celebrations centred on Sheffield’s Irish community and live music.
Here are some pictures to show how the Steel City has marked Ireland’s national day over the past couple of decades.
1. Street celebration
The St Patrick's Day Parade in Sheffield in 2010 on its way from St Marie's Cathedral to the town hall Photo: Sarah Washbourn
2. Asleep on the job!
General manager of the Hoghead pub, Mark Simmonite, camps out in Orchard Square, Sheffield with the pub's consignment of Guinness which had to be stored outside before the weekends St Patrick's Day celebrations in March 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Town hall dancing
Irish dancers performing in the packed lobby at Sheffield Town Hall, where a civic reception was held in celebration of St Patrick's Day 2009 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Ponderosa party
Pictured at the Ponderosa Park, Sheffield, where people gathered for a St Patrick's Day event in 2002. Seen are the Irish dancers who were performing for the visitors Photo: Mike Waistell