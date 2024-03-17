Today is St Patrick's Day, and previous celebrations held to mark the occasion have been centred around Sheffield’s Irish community and live music.
We have delved into our archives to show how the Steel City has marked Ireland’s national day over the past couple of decades.
1. St Patrick's Day celebrations in Sheffield over the years
Sheffield has never shied away from celebrating St Patrick's Day in style
2. Town Hall dancing
Irish dancers performing in the packed lobby at Sheffield Town Hall, where a civic reception was held in celebration of St Patrick's Day 2009 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Ponderosa party
Pictured at the Ponderosa Park, Sheffield, where people gathered for a St Patrick's Day event in 2002. Seen are the Irish dancers who were performing for the visitors Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Green tea time
Friends of Charlton Brook, Sheffield organised a St Patrick's Day tea in March 2017 to raise funds for play equipment. Sheffield Lord Mayor Denise Fox is pictured with, from left, Sheila Constance, chairman, Barbara Howard-Brisk, volunteer, and Micheele Dickinson, fundraiser Photo: Marie Caley