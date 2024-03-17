St Patrick's Day celebrations in Sheffield over the years: From Irish dancing to parades

Sheffield has never shied away from celebrating St Patrick's Day in style.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 17th Mar 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 12:45 GMT

Today is St Patrick's Day, and previous celebrations held to mark the occasion have been centred around Sheffield’s Irish community and live music.

We have delved into our archives to show how the Steel City has marked Ireland’s national day over the past couple of decades.

1. St Patrick's Day celebrations in Sheffield over the years

Irish dancers performing in the packed lobby at Sheffield Town Hall, where a civic reception was held in celebration of St Patrick's Day 2009

2. Town Hall dancing

Irish dancers performing in the packed lobby at Sheffield Town Hall, where a civic reception was held in celebration of St Patrick's Day 2009 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pictured at the Ponderosa Park, Sheffield, where people gathered for a St Patrick's Day event in 2002. Seen are the Irish dancers who were performing for the visitors

3. Ponderosa party

Pictured at the Ponderosa Park, Sheffield, where people gathered for a St Patrick's Day event in 2002. Seen are the Irish dancers who were performing for the visitors Photo: Mike Waistell

Friends of Charlton Brook, Sheffield organised a St Patrick's Day tea in March 2017 to raise funds for play equipment. Sheffield Lord Mayor Denise Fox is pictured with, from left, Sheila Constance, chairman, Barbara Howard-Brisk, volunteer, and Micheele Dickinson, fundraiser

4. Green tea time

Friends of Charlton Brook, Sheffield organised a St Patrick's Day tea in March 2017 to raise funds for play equipment. Sheffield Lord Mayor Denise Fox is pictured with, from left, Sheila Constance, chairman, Barbara Howard-Brisk, volunteer, and Micheele Dickinson, fundraiser Photo: Marie Caley

