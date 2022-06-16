Sheffields Lord Mayor to host Armed Forces Day

The event will take place at the Peace Gardens in the city centre from 11am.

There will be a number of stals and entertainment including music from Ashby Big Band, which will entertain with music, including music from the World War Two era.

There also will be stalls where you can find out about various cadet forces and representatives of the Armed Forces and Armed Forces Covenant.

Armed Forces day 2019

The event will include a parade from 11.30am which will be followed by a short ceremony at 12noon.

Ashby Big Band will entertain from 12.30 pm.

This years event also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict.

Coun Mair-Richards, said: “It’s my absolute honour to represent Sheffield on such an important day of remembrance and recognition.

Royal Air Force Veteran attending Armed Forces Day

"This is our opportunity to collectively demonstrate our gratitude to every single person who has served in our armed forces and made sacrifices, and to all those who continue this great service so that we can live our lives peacefully.

"We must never forget the selfless efforts that others go to for our freedom and I hope many of you will join me as we come together in commemoration.”

For more details go to www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/events

Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Veteran at Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day 2019

Centre l-r Mark Ellwood Cyril Eliott