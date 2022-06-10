More than 900 people in fancy dress gathered to raise money for Cancer Research at The Hubs. The Hallam University Student Union building on Paternoster Row played host to Sheffield's biggest Fancy Dress Ball in April 2013 and the revellers certainly went to town on their costumes.
Michele France, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, organised her first fancy dress ball with her sister-in-law Barbara in 2000. By 2018 they had raised an amazing £90,000 for breast cancer research.
1. Brilliant team
Event organisers Sharon Berisford, Barbara France and Michele France with cancer specialist Professor Malcolm Reed at the huge Fancy Dress Ball in aid of Cancer Research at The Hubs, Hallam Union, Paternoster Row, Sheffield in April 2013
Photo: Paul David Drabble
2. Sewing bee stunners
Sheffield's biggest Fancy Dress Ball at The Hubs, Hallam Union, Paternoster Row, Sheffield in April 2013. Dressed in curtains, wearing home-made outfits, are left to right Master of the sewing machine Mel Housley, DJ Antony Watts, Wendy Hebb and Renaldo Robinson
Photo: Paul David Drabble
3. Dastardly duo
Steven Davies and Adam Stavely as Spiderman and Dick Dastardly at Sheffield's biggest Fancy Dress Ball at The Hubs, Hallam Union, Paternoster Row, Sheffield in April 2013
Photo: Paul David Drabble
4. Cat people!
Revellers on the dancefloor at Sheffield's biggest Fancy Dress Ball at The Hubs, Hallam Union, Paternoster Row, Sheffield in April 2013
Photo: Paul David Drabble