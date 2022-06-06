Sheffield village celebrates Platinum Jubilee with community groups coming together

St Mark's Church and the Joseph Stone Centre in Mosborough were both used for events to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Numerous stalls were set up and there were demonstrations from different groups in the community.

A fancy dress competition for children under 12 was organised and a tour of St Marks church tower was offered.

Dancers from HT school of dance performers at Platinum celebrations

Magician Ian Fields performed throughout the day and there were dance displays given by HT School of Dance.

The dance school caters for pupils from three years old.

Helen Taylor, who has run the school for 31 years, said of the event: “It was well represented, a great turn out.”

Linda Taylor, one of the organisers, said: “We enjoyed it very much, we’ve had a massive response in Joseph Stones centre.

Linda Taylor left, with stall holder

“It was going to be an outdoor event, which would have been brilliant.

“Everyone seems to have enjoyed it.”

She added: “Initially plans where drawn up for VE celebrations. VE day didn’t actually go off because of Covid, so because of the Jubilee we came together again, all the churches.

“St Marks, the Methodist church, Elim Church,Sally Army and Joseph Stone centre, and they’ve put this fantastic event on.”

Billy 2 and Fee 8 in fancy dress

Street parties and community events were held across Sheffield to mark the Jubilee.