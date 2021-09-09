Sheffield United father and son duo's FA Cup winners medals sell for double guide price
FA Cup winners medals won by a father and son for Sheffield United in the early 1900s sold for double the guide price.
The medals were won by Harry Johnson senior and Harry Johnson junior in 1902 and 1925. They were each estimated at £3,000-5,000 but sold for £9,038 and £10,243 respectively to a private collector.
Harry Johnson senior’s 1902 medal is in 15ct gold and inscribed SUFC, WH Johnson, winner, English Cup, in the original fitted case and sold with two cigarette cards portraying Johnson.Sheffield United beat Southampton 2-1 in a replay on April 26. The original match on April 19 ended 1-1 and both games were played at The Crystal Palace.
William Harrison "Harry" Johnson was born in Ecclesfield in January 1876. The Right Half won the Cup twice, firstly in 1899. He was also a member of The Blades League Championship winning side in 1897-98. Johnson also won six England caps between 1900 and 1903.He had two sons Harry junior and Tom who both played for Sheffield United. Harry Junior emulated his father and was a member of United's 1925 Cup Final team. Tom just missed out on a family hat-trick, playing in the Blades team that were runners-up in the 1936 Cup Final to Arsenal.
The medals were part of the Bryan Horsnell collection which included more than 200 lots of football memorabilia featuring caps, pennants and jerseys. The collection was sold by Graham Budd Auctions and fetched £392,378.
Graham Budd said: “It has been one of the most successful auctions we have had for many years which is a tribute to the outstanding quality of the Bryan Horsnell Collection.”