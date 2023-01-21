You will have walked past them many, many times while out and about in the city.

But have you ever stopped to have a look at the statues and monuments across the city, and wondered what the unique stories are behind the people and events that have been immortalised?

Here is a list of some of the Steel City’s most iconic statues and the meanings behind them.

Women of Steel

Women of Steel statue in Barker's Pool.

The bronze sculpture that was erected in June 2016, which shows two women standing side by side, commemorates the women of Sheffield who worked to keep the steel industry going during World War One and Two. The Women of Steel statue was built after former steel workers, Kathleen Roberts, Kit Sollitt, Ruby Gascgoine and Dorothy Slingsby campaigned for the women in the area who left their families to start working when war broke out, to get the recognition they deserved. The statue was unveiled in Barker's Pool at a ceremony with around 100 women who'd worked in the city's steelworks during World War Two.

Ebenezer Elliott

The statue of 19th century poet, Ebenezer Elliott, who was born in Masbrough, Rotherham was officially unveiled in 1854. It was later moved to Weston Park in 1875. Elliott, who was also an iron and steel manufacturer, spoke out against the Corn Laws which were causing starvation among the working classes. He expressed criticisms of the tax on imported food and grain through his Corn Law Rhymes.

The Cholera Monument

A statue of Ebenezer Elliott stands in Weston Park.

The monument in Clay Wood pays tribute to those who lost their lives during the cholera epidemic in 1832. A total of 339 victims who died from the disease are buried in the grounds between Park Hill, Norfolk Park and next to Clay Wood. The Grade II listed Cholera Monument was erected in 1835 in between gardens, after treasurers from the Board of Health granted money for the monument to be built in the city.

Sheffield War Memorial

The Sheffield War Memorial which is more commonly known as the Cenotaph stands in Barker’s Pool in front of Sheffield City Hall. The memorial gives recognition for the lives lost during the world wars. The Grade II listed memorial features a 25 metre high flagpole that is painted white, with a gilded ball and crown. The memorial was built after the public donated £5,435 to fund the cost.

Teeming Statues

Sheffield War Memorial in Barker's Pool.

The statue of three men teeming steel – pouring molten metal from a ladle into a mould – is located at Meadowhall shopping centre. The Teeming Statues which were previously situated inside the building are now outside, near the entrance for shoppers to see. The monument pays tribute to Sheffield’s famous steel production past as it depicts three steel workers working together in hot, physically challenging conditions to create the material.