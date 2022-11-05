News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Royal Infirmary was built by public subscription and opened in 1797, serving the Sheffield public until it closed in 1980. This photo from January 26, 1985 shows some of the outbuildings being demolished though the main block visible in the background was left standing, renamed Heritage House and converted into offices.
Sheffield retro: Photos to take you back to 1985, including bomb drama, royal visit and hospital demolition

It was a dramatic year in Sheffield’s history, with political protests raging, an unexploded bomb sparking a mass evacuation and two city landmarks being demolished.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

But 1985 also had its lighter moments, from fanatics revealing their unusual collections to Brownies taking part in a sponsored Fruit Pastilles suck. Here is a selection of photos from the archives to transport you back 37 years to a time when the city looked very different.

1. Royal visit

This photo from September 30, 1985 shows Princess Anne finding something amusing as she visits the Unity Centre, off Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre.

2. Duchess of Hamilton steam engine

The Duchess of Hamilton steam engine is pictured in Sheffield in May 1985

3. Sheffield rate capping rally

A crowd of around 15,000 people attend a rate-capping rally outside Sheffield City Hall on March 7, 1985. It was one of a number of protests against the Government's decision to restrict council spending.

4. The Stone House pub

The atmospheric courtyard of the Stone House pub on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre, as it looked on September 27, 1985.

