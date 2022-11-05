Sheffield retro: Photos to take you back to 1985, including bomb drama, royal visit and hospital demolition
It was a dramatic year in Sheffield’s history, with political protests raging, an unexploded bomb sparking a mass evacuation and two city landmarks being demolished.
By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
But 1985 also had its lighter moments, from fanatics revealing their unusual collections to Brownies taking part in a sponsored Fruit Pastilles suck. Here is a selection of photos from the archives to transport you back 37 years to a time when the city looked very different.
