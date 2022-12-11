They seem so permanent, but huge buildings come and go in a city like Sheffield - here are two of the most significant.
St Paul's Church was a solid and imposing structure that lasted more than 200 years and stood next to the Town Hall. But in the 1930s it was swept away and replaced by the Peace Gardens and is largely forgotten. In contrast, Moorfoot was a busy road junction linking The Moor with London Road - until the city’s biggest office building was plonked on top of it. We dug into our archive for photos of the way things were.
St Paul's Church on Pinstone St had seating for 1,200.
2. St Paul's Church, Pinstone Street, Sheffield
St Paul's Church,, was largely completed by 1721. The church was built in the Baroque style, with the street frontage dominated by an Italianate tower. It lasted for 217 years.
3. Closure and demolition
Following slum clearance in the 1930s, the congregation dwindled and St Paul's closed in 1937. It was flattened the year after.
4. St Paul's Gardens
After demolition of the church in 1938, St Paul's Gardens were laid out on the site next to the tow hall, later becoming known as the Peace Gardens. Many of the remains in the burial ground were relocated to Abbey Lane Cemetery. Some of the old stone was repurposed by the contractor who demolished the church, and can still be seen in a row of houses on Trap Lane, Bents Green.
