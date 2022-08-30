Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1988
1988 was an eventful year in Sheffield.
By Errol Edwards
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:12 pm
Bruce Springsteen played to a sell out crowd at Bramall Lane Stadium, construction began on the largest shopping centre in the UK - Meadowhall – and the Ski Village at Parkwood Springs opened it’s doors to the public.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield retro: Harping on about when the buses were cheap, Hole in the Road an...
Here’s 9 pictures to take you back to that time.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield history: 11 unique buildings which have been newly listed, including pubs, shops and old cinemas
-
2
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1988
-
3
Gladiators BBC reboot: Photos from Sheffield to take you back to 90s TV favourite, including Wolf and Hunter
-
4
Sheffield retro: 25 years since release of The Full Monty - how Robert Carlyle and co caused a storm and have reunited for new Disney+ series
-
5
9 pictures to take you back to the 1980s in Sheffield - the decade of Margaret Thatcher, the Falklands War and New Romantics