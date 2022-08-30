News you can trust since 1887
1988 was an eventful year in Sheffield.

By Errol Edwards
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:12 pm

Bruce Springsteen played to a sell out crowd at Bramall Lane Stadium, construction began on the largest shopping centre in the UK - Meadowhall – and the Ski Village at Parkwood Springs opened it’s doors to the public.

Here’s 9 pictures to take you back to that time.

Demolition of Broomhall Flats, 1988

Remains of George Senior and Sons Ltd., steel manufacturers, Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, prior to construction of Ponds Forge Swimming Complex, 1988
Last parade at Central Fire Station, Division Street. Feb, 1988
Lane Top Working Men's Club trip to Bridlington. Aug 1988
N. R. Bardwell Ltd, electronic components, No.288 Abbeydale Road, Sharrow. June 1988
The Aldelphi Club formerly the Adelphi Picture Theatre, Vicarage Road, Attercliffe. March, 1988 built in 1920
Caribbean Cultural Fortnight preparations at The Hub, Sitwell Road, Sharrow. Sep, 1988
Skateboard ramp, Hillsborough Park. July 1988
Haymarket looking towards Castle Market. Feb, 1988
Setts Market, Exchange Street. April, 1988
