The year 1980 heralded a decade of big change in Sheffield. Margaret Thatcher was in power and there was industrial unrest with steelworkers among those taking strike action.

Across the UK, big stories included the SAS storming the Iranian Embassy building on May 5 as the nation watched on TV and unemployment hit a 44-year high of nearly 1.9 million.

British Leyland launched its Morris Ital range in June followed by the Austin Metro in October and the first episode of the BBC’s political sitcom Yes Minister was broadcast.

In Sheffield city council elections were held on May 1 with Labour gaining one seat, the Conservatives losing four and the Liberals up three.

Our pictures take a look at life in the Steel City with royal visits, school centenaries and striking workers being just some of those who made it into The Star.

1. Royal Marines Members of the Royal Marines Commando display team at the Services Display in Norfolk Park, July 1980. They gave lunchtime crowds a thrill when they absailed down the side of the Trustee Savings Bank behind Norfolk Street, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2. Troop inspection Last minute adjustments by one harrassed cadet as Princess Anne inspects her troops at the Manor TA Centre, Sheffield, July 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Moorfoot offices The newly built Manpower Services Commission building nears completion in August 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. Junior Star Queues for the Junior Star Christmas party on December 20, 1980 at Romeo & Juliet's in Bank Street, Sheffield Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales