Every one has either closed, been pulled down or replaced - but that is not to say that during their day these venues were not all the rage.
Sheffield’s oldest rock-and-rollers will no doubt stand testament to how much fun each of these clubs served up, with a variety of music meaning there was always something for every musical taste.
Many also played host to famous celebrities including late Sheffield and London nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, who performed at the Wapentake, and Siouxsie Soux of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ fame who performed at The Limit.
1. Sheffield nightclubs long gone but never forgotten
2. The Limit, on West Street, Sheffield
The former Limit nightclub, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, closed down as long as 32 years ago. It opened in 1978 and closed down in 1991. DJ George Webster originally wanted the venue to offer punk rock. Kevan Johnson helped oversee the venue's administration and Paul Unwin was The Limit manager during its launch. Paul Unwin confirms that Siouxsie and the Banshees appeared soon after the club's launch along with other bands about to break into the big-time. Pictured are The Limit's former directors Kevan Johnson, left, and George Webster outside the venue. Photo: Submitted
3. Josephine's nightclub, on Barker's Pool, Sheffield
Pictured are revellers on a packed dance floor at the former Josephine's nightclub, on Barker's Pool, Sheffield, which was a popular nightspot for pop music lovers during the 80s and 90s. It is well-remembered for boasting the smartest of toilets where fragrances and aftershaves were freely available. Many will also remember the warm welcome they would always receive from one of Sheffield's most famous doormen who was affectionately known as 'Lurch' after the very tall butler in the TV show The Addams Family. Photo: Submitted
4. Cairo Jax, on Bank Street, Sheffield
Former Sheffield nightclub Cairo Jax, which was on Bank Street, near the city centre, was another massive hit in the 1980s and 1990s. The venue was split into two halves giving night-goers a chance to enjoy pop music or soul music or both. The club venue had a long history having previously been The Cavendish Club, and in 1970 it became Bailey's Nightclub, and in 1978 it became Romeo and Juliet's and in 1985 it became Cairo Jax before closing in 1997 before Corporation began its tenure. Photo: Submitted