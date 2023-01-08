2. Millhouses and Ecclesall Station

Millhouses and Ecclesall Station, pictured in 1979. It was called Ecclesall Station when it opened in 1870 and was part of the Midland Main Line, lying between Heeley and Beauchief stations. Entrance was via an overbridge on Archer Road. It closed in June 1968, remaining derelict until the buildings were removed a year after this picture was taken

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers