The Steel City once had an amazing number of railway stations, serving many suburbs and the city’s industries alike, dating to its massive Victorian expansion.
Here in pictures are 11 Sheffield rail stations that we have lost – some are gone forever, while clues to the existence of the others remain if you know where to look.
1. Chapeltown Central Station
Chapeltown Central Railway Station, Sheffield was also known as Chapeltown and Thorncliffe. It dates back to 1854 and closed to all traffic a century later. A fossilised stump of a giant club moss tree discovered by navvies building new track in 1875 is now on display at Sheffield Botanical Gardens
Photo: Peter Tuffrey
2. Millhouses and Ecclesall Station
Millhouses and Ecclesall Station, pictured in 1979. It was called Ecclesall Station when it opened in 1870 and was part of the Midland Main Line, lying between Heeley and Beauchief stations. Entrance was via an overbridge on Archer Road. It closed in June 1968, remaining derelict until the buildings were removed a year after this picture was taken
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Neepsend Station
Neepsend Station in Sheffield opened in July 1888 and was on the Woodhead Line which connected Sheffield Victoria and Manchester London Road stations. Passenger numbers eventually declined and it closed in October 1940
Photo: Submitted
4. A general view of the platform and first electric train at the inauguration of electric railway from Sheffield Victoria Station, September 14, 1954
Excitement at Sheffield Victoria Station as the first electric train arrives at the inauguration of the electric rail line on September 14, 1954
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers