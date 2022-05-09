Sheffield residents encouraged to send well wishes to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee - here’s how you can send yours

We are also sure you will want to send your thanks and best wishes to our longest-serving monarch.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2020 in Windsor, England.

Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on February 6 1952, being proclaimed queen by her privy and executive councils shortly afterwards.

Her coronation took place on June 2 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. It was ground-breaking in its own right, the first ever to be televised, it was watched by 27 million people in the UK alone and millions more audiences around the world.

Even before she became Queen, the princess Elizabeth pledged her life to the service of her country, the Commonwealth and their people.

On her 21st birthday, April 21 1947, she was with her parents and younger sister Margaret on a tour of South Africa.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following the Royal Maundy Service on April 21, 2011. Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 85th birthday by visiting London's Westminster Abbey, days before her grandson Prince William is married there.

In a speech broadcast on the radio from Cape Town, the Princess dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

The closing declaration was: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

The Queen has been true to her word; her loyalty and service to us unswerving and undaunted – often in the face of adversity, tragedy and sadness.

Her Majesty has been by our sides for 70 years – through good times and bad.

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has visited every corner of the nation with millions of loyal subjects there to greet her.

She has hosted garden parties at Buckingham Palace, honoured hundreds of you from our communities who have made a difference.

She has brought joy and happiness – sometimes solace – wherever she has visited and to whoever she has greeted.

*** There will also be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, meaning Brits will be given two days off work to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service ***

Now it is time for us to let the Queen know how grateful we are for her long reign, to thank her and send our heartfelt best wishes.

