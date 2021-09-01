Sheffield Manor Lodge invites you to step back in time at living history day
Sheffield’s Tudor gem Manor Lodge is finally staging a historic reenactment day this weekend that had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
The old manor house where Mary, Queen of Scots was famously jailed during her 14-year detention in the city, is staging the History Through the Ages event which was lost to lockdown last year on Sunday (September 5) from 10.30am-4pm.
You can find all details on https://sheffieldmanorlodge.org/event/history-through-the-ages-reenactment/, including a schedule of all the reenactment performers. You can pre-book or pay on the door.
The beautiful setting is the ruins of the lodge and its surrounding wildflower meadows which visitors can also explore.
David Templeman of Friends of Sheffield Manor Lodge said: “This has to be the biggest event we have put on.”
Step back in time and experience how people lived in different ages, have a go at wielding weapons, get up close with birds of prey and see combat first hand.
Here are all the displays you can watch:
Medieval knights in battle
Viking combat drills and battles
Norman camps and the chance to become a foot soldier
The Lancashire Regiment of Foote shooting displays
Have-a-go at archery with the Danum Archers
Have-a-go at battle axe throwing with Battle Axe Sheffield
Falconry flying displays from Wise Owl.
The event will be hosted by the lodge’s famous owners Bess of Hardwick and the Earl of Shrewsbury, who acted as Mary’s jailers, and their servants.
There are also face painting and other stalls and refreshment vans at the event.