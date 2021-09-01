The old manor house where Mary, Queen of Scots was famously jailed during her 14-year detention in the city, is staging the History Through the Ages event which was lost to lockdown last year on Sunday (September 5) from 10.30am-4pm.

You can find all details on https://sheffieldmanorlodge.org/event/history-through-the-ages-reenactment/, including a schedule of all the reenactment performers. You can pre-book or pay on the door.

The beautiful setting is the ruins of the lodge and its surrounding wildflower meadows which visitors can also explore.

Brooklyn Hutchinson, six, pictured in the knights training arena at a 2019 event at Manor Lodge, Sheffield

David Templeman of Friends of Sheffield Manor Lodge said: “This has to be the biggest event we have put on.”

Step back in time and experience how people lived in different ages, have a go at wielding weapons, get up close with birds of prey and see combat first hand.

Here are all the displays you can watch:

Hamish Sheard, eight, learning some archery skills from Riley Lightfoot of Danum Archers at Manor Lodge, Sheffield in 2019

Medieval knights in battle

Viking combat drills and battles

Norman camps and the chance to become a foot soldier

The Lancashire Regiment of Foote shooting displays

Have-a-go at archery with the Danum Archers

Have-a-go at battle axe throwing with Battle Axe Sheffield

Falconry flying displays from Wise Owl.

The event will be hosted by the lodge’s famous owners Bess of Hardwick and the Earl of Shrewsbury, who acted as Mary’s jailers, and their servants.