The day takes place to share the memory of the millions who were murdered in the Holocaust by the Nazis and the subsequent genocides which took place in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. This is in order to challenge hatred and persecution in the world today. This year’s theme is One Day, expressing the hope that in future such horrors will never take place again.
Here, our pictures look back at past ceremonies held locally.
This year Sheffield was holding an online vigil today, Thursday 27 January, at 5.45pm to 7pm via Zoom. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the event move online.
1. Flame of remembrance
James Collister lights a candle at a candlelit vigil in the Winter Gardens, Sheffield for Holocaust Memorial Day in January 2017
Photo: Andrew Roe
2. Youth drama
SAYit Side by Side youth drama group members, who performed at a Holocaust Memorial Day candlelit vigil at the Winter Garden, Sheffield on January 28, 2013. Pictured are, back row, from left, Kiera Ford, aged 16, Max Marshall, Annie Ravoire and Patrick Armitage, alll aged 18; front, Jessica France (left) and Beth Earnshaw, both aged 17
Photo: Steve Taylor
3. Peace pledges
Don't Stand By was the theme of a Holocaust Memorial Day event held in All Saints Square in Rotherham on January 27, 2016. Oakwood High School pupil Thomas Barker adds his pledge to a symbolic message tree
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Lord mayor speaks
Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Arthur Dunworth speaking in the Winter Garden, Sheffield at the Holocaust Memorial Day service in January 2008
Photo: Mike Waistell