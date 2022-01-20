Sheffield history: When city's bus service was the envy of all

I remember not so long ago, a bus driver was a sought after position.

The irony of the situation is that, at a time when environmentalists want people to get out their cars and use public transport, public transport is being reduced.

People of a certain age will remember our buses in the 70s, and how we had a bus service which was the envy of everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield bus driver Maxine Duffus pictured in 1983

When I would travel outside Sheffield back then - or even now - people would mention Sheffield Steel, knives and forks, The Hole in the Road, ask whether you were red or blue, and our brilliant bus service.

Not only the cheap fares, but the efficiency and regularity; it’s one of the cornerstones of society.

All great cities and countries have efficient, cheap public transport.

People in Sheffield heavily relied on the buses to get to and from work, school, for leisure and to socialise.

Sheffield High Street was becoming more like a bus station than a city shopping street in September 1988

I remember visiting Birmingham in the 80s, and being staggered at the cost of bus fares in the city, I was glad to get back to Sheffield fares.

Most of my contemporaries will cite “2p a ride for children anywhere in the city”.

It was one of the great things about our bus service, they were never financially prohibitive, we loved them.

We were really proud of it, and enjoyed it. At a time when many didn’t have cars, many relied on public transport, and the service definitely matched the demand.

In the 80s we’d jump on a bus for 2p and travel the length and breadth of the city. The number 2 and 59 circular was a particular favourite of mine and my friends, a route covering many parts of Sheffield.

I whiled away numerous hours on our buses. Shirecliffe to Hemsworth on the 20 and 33, and back for 2p – well within everyone's pocket. My children laugh at me for the way we passed our time. We were out enjoying our city, not stuck in front of a screen or device.

Call me sad, but if I had the time, I’d be more than happy to do it now.

A chauffeur driven trip around Sheffield taking in many of its sights.

My mum would say I knew Sheffield far better than her. This was due to the numerous bus trips I would take courtesy of cheap fares. If you had 2p you were going places, if you had 4p you were coming back.

Many will remember the huge queues of people on the High Street waiting for their particular bus.

There were so many places in Sheffield where people would go en masse to get their respective bus home – Snigg Hill springs to mind.