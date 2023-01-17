4. Bomb store at former RAF Norton Aerodrome

The RAF Norton Aerodrome, on Lightwood Lane, Sheffield, was used during the Second World War but was abandoned by the RAF in the 1960s and has more recently been used as a driver training centre and a base for the crew of the new Full Monty TV series. There are proposals to build 270 homes on the land. The old hangars and other buildings at the site have been demolished, leaving this as the only surviving structure, according to the application for inclusion on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List. The partly subterranean building is described as 'physical evidence of Sheffield's contribution to the Second World War and the Cold War'. This photo does not show the bomb store but planes at the old aerodrome in 1955.

Photo: JPI Media