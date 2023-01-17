News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield history: Nine distinctive buildings which could be listed, including pubs, old school and bomb store

Some of Sheffield's most unique and distinctive buildings could soon get extra protection against demolition or alteration.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

The city is already home to hundreds of nationally listed structures and sites, from Sheffield Cathedral to the old John Lewis store at Barker’s Pool. There is also a growing register of locally listed buildings, monuments and other sites deemed to be of ‘local significance’ and thus worthy of preservation.

The Star recently revealed how this South Yorkshire Local Heritage List already includes an old cinema, a former department store, a converted swimming pool and several pubs – one of which, The Plough, in Crosspool, is being demolished, showing the limitations of the protected status.

There are many more buildings and structures vying for admission onto the list, which have been nominated for inclusion, with a decision pending. While local listing doesn’t confer the same level of protection in the planning process as national listing, it does indicate a building’s historical importance to the neighbourhood in which it is located. Below are some of the more notable candidates nominated to be locally listed in Sheffield.

To view the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List in full, and to nominate somewhere for inclusion, visit: local-heritage-list.org.uk/south-yorkshire.

1. 'Locally significant'

Some of the buildings and sites which have been nominated for inclusion on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List

Photo: Picture Sheffield/Google/National World

2. Bradway Board School

Bradway Board School, on Bradway Road, Sheffield, was built in 1903, according to the application for inclusion on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List. The smallest of the city's surviving board school buildings, it was operated as a primary school until the early 1960s, after which it served as a branch classroom of what is now Bradway Primary School until the late 1970s. It has since been used for community purposes and today houses a private nursery.

Photo: Google

3. The Big Gun

Perhaps one of the more surprising candidates for inclusion on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List, The Big Gun pub on The Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, is certainly a distinctive building. The application states that there has been a beer house on the site since 1796, with the current building dating back to around 1900. The building is described as a 'rare example of a two-roomed public house with many original features'.

Photo: Google

4. Bomb store at former RAF Norton Aerodrome

The RAF Norton Aerodrome, on Lightwood Lane, Sheffield, was used during the Second World War but was abandoned by the RAF in the 1960s and has more recently been used as a driver training centre and a base for the crew of the new Full Monty TV series. There are proposals to build 270 homes on the land. The old hangars and other buildings at the site have been demolished, leaving this as the only surviving structure, according to the application for inclusion on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List. The partly subterranean building is described as 'physical evidence of Sheffield's contribution to the Second World War and the Cold War'. This photo does not show the bomb store but planes at the old aerodrome in 1955.

Photo: JPI Media

