Now known as CIQ Square, the small area sits at the meeting point of Brown Street and Paternoster Row.

Sitting next to the National Centre for Popular Music, it was meant to be an outdoor performance space.

However, that idea lasted about as long as the unfortunate millennium project that now houses Hubs, the Hallam University Student Union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before: A Google Maps image of CIQ Square at the junction of Brown Street and Paternoster Row, Sheffield, before its makeover

Along came lap-dancing club Spearmint Rhino on the other side and its doom was sealed.

The area, branded the Cultural Industries Quarter by the council, was jokily dubbed the Sexual Industries Quarter.

Now, thanks to a jaunty, colourful makeover, CIQ Square is getting ready to host an Urban Futures weekend, looking at potential plans for the city, on July 2 and 3, organised by Site Gallery across the road.

CIQ Square at the junction of Brown Street and Paternoster Row, Sheffield after its joyfully colourful makeover. The square will host an Urban Futures event organised by Site Gallery across the road on July 2 and 3