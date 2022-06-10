Sheffield history: Amazing makeover for CIQ Square transformed unloved city centre corner

This week’s now and then shows how an unloved corner of Sheffield city centre turned into a welcoming space.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 10th June 2022, 7:38 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 7:38 am

Now known as CIQ Square, the small area sits at the meeting point of Brown Street and Paternoster Row.

Sitting next to the National Centre for Popular Music, it was meant to be an outdoor performance space.

However, that idea lasted about as long as the unfortunate millennium project that now houses Hubs, the Hallam University Student Union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Before: A Google Maps image of CIQ Square at the junction of Brown Street and Paternoster Row, Sheffield, before its makeover

Read More

Read More
Andre Rieu: Superstar classical musician returns to Utilita Arena Sheffield - he...

Along came lap-dancing club Spearmint Rhino on the other side and its doom was sealed.

The area, branded the Cultural Industries Quarter by the council, was jokily dubbed the Sexual Industries Quarter.

Now, thanks to a jaunty, colourful makeover, CIQ Square is getting ready to host an Urban Futures weekend, looking at potential plans for the city, on July 2 and 3, organised by Site Gallery across the road.

CIQ Square at the junction of Brown Street and Paternoster Row, Sheffield after its joyfully colourful makeover. The square will host an Urban Futures event organised by Site Gallery across the road on July 2 and 3

Spearmint Rhino has gone, thankfully, replaced by a sports-themed bar.

Read this: Airline cancellations have ‘major impact’ on airport

Read this: What you need to know about the rail strike

Sheffield