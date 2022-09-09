Sheffield Heritage Open Days still set to go ahead following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Heritage Open Days, which is running from September 9 to 18, will still take place – but visitors planning to attend events are advised to keep a check on the organisations website for updates.

In a Facebook post, the organisers said: “Here is an update following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II:

“After careful consideration as the festival has already begun, we have taken the decision for Heritage Open Days to go ahead for local communities and to safeguard participants.

Beauchief Abbey.

"We will support our extraordinary local organisers to run or cancel their events in whatever way feels right.

“We will update the listings on our website as often as we can, please look out for changes.”

Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.

Every year in September it brings Sheffield together to celebrate heritage, community and history where stories are told and histories brought to life.

Here are five events due to take place in the coming days:-

5. Stanage North-Lees

Explore and celebrate the rich history and archaeology of Stanage North-Lees which has over 200 archaeological features, dating back to the Bronze Age.

The open day will take place in their Grade II listed Cruck Barn, the earliest parts of which date to the 17th Century, the barns are usually closed to the public. You can even go on guided walks and and secure an opportunity to meet the Stanage North-Lees Heritage Action Group.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 11am to 3pm and no booking is required.

4. Black History of Sheffield

You can explore the 18th and 19th Century black history of Sheffield by attending a walk led by Mark Hutchinson entitled ‘From Journey to Justice’ on Saturday, September 10, from 9.30am to 11am. The start of the walk will begin at Premier Inn, Angel Street and finish at the Sheffield City Hall, Barker’s Pool.

Those who are interested in attending are advised that pre-booking is required for this event to secure spots on the walk.

3. A Journey to Hidden Places

Join author Rob Haslam to discover the Lost Gateway in an ancient wood, the Star Crossed Queen, the Enchanted Chairs and a remarkable total of 39 exhibits of outdoor art mostly hidden in the Firth Park and Wincobank suburbs for a total of 6 miles on Saturday 17 September at 11.00am to 15.00pm.

Those who are interested must know that pre-booking is required for this event to secure a spot on the walk.

2. Beauchief Abbey

Beauchief Abbey is a hidden gem, and is the Oldest Building in Sheffield set in a peaceful site, surrounded by parkland.

Visitors can see the original Medieval Tower, the 17th century Chapel with its original box pews as well as the remains of the old monastery cloisters and fishponds.

There will also be a display of the Field Survey work undertaken by Sheffield University Students last Autumn.

The event will take place on Saturday 17 September from 11.00am to15.30pm and Sunday 18 September from 11.00am to15.00pm an no booking is required.

1. History of infectious diseases

If you’re interested in learning about diseases which plagued Sheffield rather than sightseeing, then this one is for you as the University of Sheffield are hosting an hour long talk by university lecturer Doctor Andrew Fenton which will explore the history of infectious diseases and their impact on Sheffield's heritage.

The talk will cover how changes in disease transmission have changed the Sheffield which we now live in.