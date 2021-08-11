See past Sheffield students celebrating their GCSE results - are you among them?

As for A-level students, this has been a time like no other for young people having to cope with the effects of the pandemic on their school life and being resilient enough to make it through. Here we’re looking back to different days, though, when students celebrated getting their results over the past two decades.
Congratulations, everyone – we hope you got the results you wanted.
1. Clever lass
Emily Hogg (10) celebrates getting an A* GCSE in Japanese at Sheffield High School in August 2008
Photo: Roger Nadal
2. High Storrs high fliers
Phoebe Amato-Pace, who got 9 A*s and 2 As, and Ian Wallbridge, who got 2 A*s, 5 As and 4 Bs, at High Storrs School in August 2008
Photo: Roger Nadal
3. A yes from Yewlands
Students celebrating their results at Yewlands School, Grenoside in August 2009
Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Feeling positive at Parkwood
Celebrating their results at Parkwood Academy in 2009 are, from left, Thomas Barker(4 A*s, 3 As and one B), Marty Lambert(4 A*s, 5 B') and Stavros Kontou (4 A*s, 2 Cs)
Photo: Roger Nadal