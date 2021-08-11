Students celebrate their GCSE results at Springs Academy on Hurlfield Road in 2008
See past Sheffield students celebrating their GCSE results - are you among them?

It’s GCSE results day 2021 on Thursday (August 12) and excited young Sheffield students will be awaiting their grades.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 12:30 pm

As for A-level students, this has been a time like no other for young people having to cope with the effects of the pandemic on their school life and being resilient enough to make it through. Here we’re looking back to different days, though, when students celebrated getting their results over the past two decades.

Congratulations, everyone – we hope you got the results you wanted.

1. Clever lass

Emily Hogg (10) celebrates getting an A* GCSE in Japanese at Sheffield High School in August 2008

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. High Storrs high fliers

Phoebe Amato-Pace, who got 9 A*s and 2 As, and Ian Wallbridge, who got 2 A*s, 5 As and 4 Bs, at High Storrs School in August 2008

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. A yes from Yewlands

Students celebrating their results at Yewlands School, Grenoside in August 2009

Photo: Roger Nadal

4. Feeling positive at Parkwood

Celebrating their results at Parkwood Academy in 2009 are, from left, Thomas Barker(4 A*s, 3 As and one B), Marty Lambert(4 A*s, 5 B') and Stavros Kontou (4 A*s, 2 Cs)

Photo: Roger Nadal

