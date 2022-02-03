Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Are you in these happy pictures of past Sheffield street parties and celebrations?

That incredible milestone will be celebrated all year, of course, especially on the special four-day Bank Holiday running from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday 5.
Sheffield and South Yorkshire have always joined in the celebrations of the Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, marking 25, 50 and 60 years on the throne. Here we look back at those special times, including when the Queen and Prince Philip visited the area.
1. Newfield nosh
Children enjoy the Golden Jubilee Party at Newfield Green Tenants Hall, Sheffield on August 3, 2002. The picture shows Attia Rashid, aged 9, and Katie Kelly, 5
2. Bradgate bronco
Pictured at the Bradgate Park Golden Jubilee Gala in Rotherham on Aug 19 2002, Laura Hartshron tries her luck on the bucking bronco
3. George in charge!
Three-year-old George Crookes lends a hand at the Deer Park playground, Stannington, Sheffield, where a Jubilee Extravaganza was held on August 17, 2002
4. Flying the flag
Children at a street party held on the Wicker, Sheffield for the Queen's Silver Jubilee June 7, 1977
