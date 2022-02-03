Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Are you in these happy pictures of past Sheffield street parties and celebrations?

The streets of Barnsley were packed for the Royal Jubilee tour of the town on July 29, 1975 (two years before the actual Jubilee year). While she was there, the Queen opened the town's new markets and visited Cannon Hall
This Sunday, February 6, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:48 pm

That incredible milestone will be celebrated all year, of course, especially on the special four-day Bank Holiday running from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday 5.

Sheffield and South Yorkshire have always joined in the celebrations of the Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, marking 25, 50 and 60 years on the throne. Here we look back at those special times, including when the Queen and Prince Philip visited the area.

1. Newfield nosh

Children enjoy the Golden Jubilee Party at Newfield Green Tenants Hall, Sheffield on August 3, 2002. The picture shows Attia Rashid, aged 9, and Katie Kelly, 5

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Bradgate bronco

Pictured at the Bradgate Park Golden Jubilee Gala in Rotherham on Aug 19 2002, Laura Hartshron tries her luck on the bucking bronco

Photo: Barry Richardson

3. George in charge!

Three-year-old George Crookes lends a hand at the Deer Park playground, Stannington, Sheffield, where a Jubilee Extravaganza was held on August 17, 2002

Photo: Stuart Hastings

4. Flying the flag

Children at a street party held on the Wicker, Sheffield for the Queen's Silver Jubilee June 7, 1977

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

