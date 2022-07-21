Plans to restore and upgrade “jewel in Rotherham’s crown” Wentworth Woodhouse agreed

Rotherham Council’s planning board today (July 21) announced that plans for the demolition of a building adjacent to the stable block and the creation of a car park, as well as a change of use to the mansion house to a “multi venue events space” have been given the go ahead.

The mansion house will be used to host weddings, proms, dinners and other events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham...28th June 2021..

The plans also include the restoration of the Grade Two listed stable block, to be used as a cafe and catering training facilities.

The Grade Two listed Camellia House is also in line for restoration works to its windows and roof, and will be converted into a teahouse and entertainment space.

The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust bought the property in 2016, and this is the latest stage of years of hard work to preserve the Garde One listed stately home.

Emma Ottewell, development manager at Rotherham Council announced that permission has been granted for the plans during today’s planning board meeting at Rotherham Town Hall.

Ms Ottewell told the meeting that there had been a successful bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund, as well as the Levelling-Up fund, which were granted for “improvements to the house and the buildings around it.”

“This property is very important locally, regionally and nationally, but it really is the jewel in Rotherham’s crown.