Photographs of British Steel Sheffield 1970s

I worked as a photographer at British Steel Special Steels Division from 1972-1979. As a submission to gain my Associateship with the British Institute of Professional Photography I hand printed to exhibition standards 20 images of my work. These probably have some archival/folklore value now.
By Richard HandleyContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 21:56 BST
I have around a dozen of the original 20"x16" prints.

Related topics:Sheffield