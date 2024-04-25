Photographs of British Steel Sheffield 1970s
My name is Richard Handley and I worked as a photographer at British Steel Special Steels Division from 1972-1979. As a submission to gain my Associateship with the British Institute of Professional Photography I hand printed to exhibition standards 20 images of my work. These probably have some archival/folklore value now and so I decided to offer them or publication.
I have around a dozen of the original 20"x16" prints.