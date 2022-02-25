Now and Then: Photos of Fargate today and in 60s show Sheffield city centre street's transformation
These photos show how much one of Sheffield city centre’s busiest shopping parades has changed over the years.
The scene from the early 1960s shows Davy’s Cafe, a popular eating place, and Barratt’s shoe shop, among other long-gone premises, as drivers wait at the zebra crossing on the bustling street.
Fast-forward 60 years and things look very different, with electronic billboards nestled among the trees on the now-pedestrianised thoroughfare.
While most of the shop fronts have changed, many of the buildings pictured remain the same in these very different eras, including, in the distance, the old Telegraph & Star building just off High Street, Sheffield, at the bottom of Fargate.
Read More
There could be many more changes in store as Fargate awaits a long-overdue revival, with £15.8m of Government funding secured in an attempt to breathe new life into the street.
Plans include converting an empty shop into a multi-storey events building, creating new access to flats in disused offices, and building pocket parks.