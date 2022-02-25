The scene from the early 1960s shows Davy’s Cafe, a popular eating place, and Barratt’s shoe shop, among other long-gone premises, as drivers wait at the zebra crossing on the bustling street.

Fast-forward 60 years and things look very different, with electronic billboards nestled among the trees on the now-pedestrianised thoroughfare.

While most of the shop fronts have changed, many of the buildings pictured remain the same in these very different eras, including, in the distance, the old Telegraph & Star building just off High Street, Sheffield, at the bottom of Fargate.

This early 1960s picture shows Fargate without the trams. Davy's Cafe, a popular eating place, is pictured three doors below Barratt's shoe shop

There could be many more changes in store as Fargate awaits a long-overdue revival, with £15.8m of Government funding secured in an attempt to breathe new life into the street.

Plans include converting an empty shop into a multi-storey events building, creating new access to flats in disused offices, and building pocket parks.