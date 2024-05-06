New Gin to Honour Veterans for 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GHQ Spirits’ limited-edition rum, vodka and gin range has been named Operation Overlord Spirit in honour of the military campaign in 1944 that started the liberation of Europe in the Second World War.

The new collection is set to launch on D-Day, June 6th, with £10 from the sale of each bottle donated to support veterans from the three services – Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force. Priced £50 per 70cl bottle, the range will be available via GHQ Spirits.

Bottle artwork for "Operation Overlord Spirit" has been created by the artist Rui Ricardo, from Porto, who works as an illustrator for Folio Society.

The commemorative spirit draws inspiration from founder James McNeill's family history of service and his grandmother's experiences as a dispatch rider during World War II.

James McNeill said: “My granny, Lena Lowe, was a dispatch rider during World War Two, and three of her sons served in the RAF, Army, and paratroop regiments and so I’ve seen first-hand the dedication and commitment it takes to serve.

“This launch not only introduces three new products but also embodies a meaningful initiative to support military charities and honour the service of veterans and active-duty personnel.”

In addition to the special edition bottling there will be a limited edition print run of 500 Giclée art prints digitally signed by the artist Rui. A further £10 pound donation from each print sale will be made to the Tri-Service Benevolent Funds.

James added: “I first saw Rui’s work as part of Helen Fry’s WWII books. They truly capture the essence of remembrance and tribute to our wartime heroes and I could envisage how his work would look on the bottles. The result is incredibly impactful, combining history and artistic expression.”

Andrew Jameson, Chief Executive of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity said: “The RNRMC is pleased to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day with this special edition Operation Overlord Gin, Rum and Vodka, distilled by GHQ Spirits, along with our fellow benevolent charities from the other two services.

“Fundraising initiatives like this are essential to help us support those from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and their families who need it most.”

Svetlana Kirov, the Army Benevolent Fund’s Director of Fundraising said: “We are very pleased that funds raised through sales of these spirits and prints will help us to ensure that support is available for soldiers, veterans and their families in times of need.”

Gavin Davey, from RAF Benevolent Fund Director Scotland, Northern Ireland & North-East England said: “We, at the RAF Benevolent Fund, are particularly pleased to be part of the GHQ Spirits’ Overlord bottling to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D Day landings, which began the liberation of Europe in 1944.

“The Fund reached over 42,000 members of the RAF Family in 2023, and has supported RAF personnel, veterans and their families for more than 100 years. The GHQ bottling will enable us to continue to meet the increasing demand of the RAF Family and provide bespoke support to those who need it the most.”