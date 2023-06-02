Fancy a chippy tea, Sheffield? ‘Fryday’, June 2 is National Fish and Chip Day so we’re celebrating with some retro pictures to whet your appetite.
The big day has been going since 2015 and aims to celebrate the nation’s best chippies.
Is your favourite on our list?
1. Blue chip day
Much-missed Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and Lord Mayor Coun Jane Bird share a bag of chips, assisted by waitress Emma Hollowood, as they open Big Jim's Fish & Chips restaurant, Commercial Street, Sheffield in July 2008 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Chips for Bill
Bill Green pictured outside the Harlequin Chip Shop on Howard Street, Sheffield to mark National Chip Week 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins (Staff)
3. Not so ap-peeling!
Blades fan Kevin Palmer lost a bet against chip shop owner Rob Pearce in 2013 about Sheffield Wednesday staying up in the Championship. He had to wear an Owls shirt while peeling potatoes at Rob’s Fish and Chips on Main Road, Greenhill Photo: Sarah Washbourn
4. Shaw-fire winners
The Shaw family of Shaw's Fish and Chips in Bridge Street, Killamarsh celebrate winning Chip Shop of the Year, voted for by Star readers. Isabelle, Natalie, Richard, Lucy and Diane Shaw with Karen Smith Photo: DEAN ATKINS