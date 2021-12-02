Millhouses Christmas Tree Festival has returned this year with a new themed celebration

The popular Millhouses Christmas Tree Festival has returned after being cancelled last year due to pandemic.

By hajra akbar
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:15 pm
Christmas lights in the city centre.
The event is being hosted at Millhouses Methodist Church and has a theme of ‘The Greatest Gift’.

Schools, businesses and community groups and church groups have all been busy coming up with ideas for how to decorate their trees.

The official switch on of the lights took place on Advent Sunday, November 28.

Members of the public can visit the church and see the Christmas tree lights on the following dates:-

Saturday 4 December: 10am – 1pm

Sunday 5 December: 2pm – 5pm

Saturday 11 December: 10am – to 1pm

Saturday 18 December: 2pm – 5pm

Sunday 19 December: 2pm – 5pm

Friday 24 December: 11am – 3pm

Admission is free but visitors are invited to give donations to be shared between st Luke’s Hospice and church funds.

