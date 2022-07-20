I went to three schools in my time in education, each had their last week memories.

I remembered we were allowed to bring a toy to school to play with, which always went down well with all concerned.

Ellesmere Nursery and First School, Maxwell Street, Sheffield, May 3, 1989

However the end of the school year always came with so much expectation, and excitement.

The following term we were going to be in different classes, and classroom with a new teacher.

When we returned in the September, all grown up and a little older - six weeks to be precise.

I loved it when we could bring home all the artwork and school projects we had produced over the school year – I always remembered the walls looking really bare.

Burngreave Middle school shortly before demolition. circa 2020

The last day of the school year was always exciting, but sometimes this would be your last day at a particular school, this would be even more dramatic.

I remember the slum clearance in the Pitsmoor area, and other districts, friends and pupils would disappear periodically when their family were relocated to different parts of town, for some a new home, as well as new school,I remember having to leave my middle school – Burngreave.

Nearly all my friends, and school year were leaving and going to Earl Marshall comprehensive in Firvale, while I was leaving ,and having to go Herries Comprehensive in the Shirecliffe area of town.

I would to be there for the next five or six years a big shock to me and probably many of the other 11 year old pupils starting there.

A school of 1200 pupils a far cry from 300 or so we had previously.

As a first year pupil walking down the corridor, where fifth year and sixth form pupils looked like adults rather than school kids. The boys having stubble and the girls looking like young ladies, a lot to take in especially after coming from a school where you were amongst the oldest, going back down to being the youngest.

The last day of the school year always had a lot of excitement with some never admitting a tinge of sadness.

In the 70s many of my friends and other pupils weren’t always local to our school, so at the end of term due to lack of communication or distance, we wouldn’t see some friends for six weeks.

This would be the last day for many of the fifth year pupils,and into the world of work, be it real, or a youth opportunity scheme, or onto further education.

The school population would change, everyone would move up a year and, believe your status would go up too.