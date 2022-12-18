A landmark church and a famous old store in Sheffield are among the buildings which have been newly listed this year.

The Roman Catholic Church of St Theresa, which looms over Sheffield’s Manor estate, was only completed in 1960s. But its unique design, including a green copper-clad dome, sitting on top of a brick drum embellished with large relief panels of the 12 Apostles, has made it a cherished addition to the city’s skyline.

Designed by the Sheffield-based architect John Rochford in the Byzantine style, the 700-seater church features a sculpture of St Theresa by the acclaimed artist Philp Lindsey Clark. Another of Clark’s works, his Stations of the Cross, can be found inside the building, where other notable features include a cantilevered pulpit, wrought-iron grilles, screens and baptistry gates and the pipe organ on the choir gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church was this year awarded Grade II-listed status by Historic England, giving it protection against demolition or redevelopment. It is one of 16 historic sites across Yorkshire to be newly listed or have their listed status amended over the last 12 months.

The Roman Catholic Church of St Theresa, on Sheffield’s Manor estate, is one of two buildings in the city and 16 places across Yorkshire to be newly listed by Historic England this year. Photo: Historic England

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other building in Sheffield to be newly listed this year was the old John Lewis or Cole Brothers building at Barker’s Pool in the city centre. It was controversially granted Grade II-listed status in August, stymieing proposals to demolish or partially demolish the 1960s building which had been vacated by John Lewis in 2021.

Four sites in Sheffield were given a Certificate of Immunity, preventing them from being listed for at least five years. They were: 24 Hounsfield Road; 205 Brook Hill, The University Arms, at 197 Brook Hill; and Brook Hill Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, 240 historic ‘gems’ were added to the National Heritage List, which is managed by Historic England on behalf of the Government, during 2022. Historic England’s chief executive, Duncan Wilson, said: “The variety of listings this year illustrates the rich diversity of our shared heritage and the importance of the places that make up the fascinating fabric of our past. Places like this help to make us proud of where we live. Listing recognises their value so they are protected for the future and everyone can continue to enjoy them.

“In England, 99 per cent of us live less than a mile from a listed site and the festive season is a great time to find out more about the historic places on our doorsteps. This Christmas, we’re inviting everyone to help Enrich the List, by sharing their knowledge and pictures of listed places to help expand our shared understanding and perhaps even unlock some of the secrets of the past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roman Catholic Church of St Theresa, on Sheffield’s Manor estate, is one of two buildings in the city and 16 places across Yorkshire to be newly listed by Historic England this year. This photo shows the nave and sanctuary. Photo: Historic England

There are almost 400,000 entries on the National Heritage List for England, including 1,180 listed buildings in Sheffield, just five of which are Grade I-listed: the Church of St Mary, in Ecclesfield; Sheffield Town Hall; Sheffield Cathedral; the Church of St Nicholas in High Bradfield; and Abbeydale Works Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic England said the newly-listed Roman Catholic Church of St Theresa, on Sheffield’s Manor estate, was notable for its domed roof, among other features. Photo: Historic England