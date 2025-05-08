Large crowd gathers at Barnsley Town Hall to mark 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large crowd gathered at Barnsley Town Hall War Memorial this morning to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. The commemorative event, held at 11am, saw Church Street closed to traffic as residents, dignitaries, and schoolchildren came together to honour those who gave their lives in service.

VE Day marks the formal acceptance of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender by Allied forces on May 8, 1945, bringing an end to World War II in Europe. This year’s 80th anniversary offers a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by millions during the conflict and the enduring importance of peace and unity.

The Mayor’s Chaplain, Reverend Canon Keith Farrow DL, opened the ceremony with a welcome to civic leaders, schools, and members of the public. The Last Post was played, followed by a two-minute silence as the crowd paid their respects to those who lost their lives. Wreaths were then laid in a solemn act of remembrance.

Poetry readings added a poignant touch to the proceedings, delivered by Kian Yates, Young Mayor of Barnsley, and Milly Appleyard from Barnsley Sixth Form College. A prayer of blessing was then led by Reverend Farrow.

The event concluded with the national anthem, and a closing address from the Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor John Clarke JP, who paid heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of those who fought for peace and freedom.