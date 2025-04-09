Hotel, spa, pool and restaurant plans for listed barns at Wentworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to convert a number of former agricultural buildings in Wentworth into holiday cottages and a hotel, complete with a spa, pool and restaurant.

The Fitzwilliam (Wentworth) Estate has commissioned the plans, which aim to breathe new life into a set of derelict farm buildings, many of which have been vacant for years. The proposal, submitted by RSL, seeks to convert a group of redundant structures, including a Threshing Barn, Powerhouse, Gun Park building, and Potting Sheds, into a range of high-end accommodations and leisure facilities.

Key aspects of the proposal include the conversion of the Grade II listed Threshing Barn into hotel accommodation, and the creation of a new build spa and café connected by a sleek glazed linking structure.

The Gun Park building will be restored and transformed into a restaurant, while the Potting Sheds and Cart Sheds will be converted into hotel suites.

The Steading Stalls will be sympathetically restored and repurposed as holiday cottages and meeting rooms. The historically significant Powerhouse, which once provided electricity to Wentworth Woodhouse, will be converted into a large venue for weddings, conferences, and other events, with the design focusing on preserving its historical features.

In addition to these restorations and conversions, the plan also includes the creation of holiday accommodation in several other buildings on the site, including Coopers Grange, Home Farmhouse, the Garden Wall building, and the Dairy. These buildings will be carefully restored to retain their historic charm, while offering modern comforts for guests.

The Threshing Barn, which once played a pivotal role in the farm’s operations, will be at the heart of the redevelopment, offering a double-height reception area with a contemporary yet sympathetic design. Exposed brickwork will be incorporated into the design to retain the building’s character, while new timber details will be used to evoke a sense of understated luxury.

One of the most striking aspects of the proposal is the creation of a spa, which will be housed in a new single-storey building. This modern addition, designed to blend seamlessly into the historic surroundings, will include spa, pool and changing facilities, as well as a light-filled café.

The development will be complemented by carefully considered landscaping and new parking provisions. A secondary access route through Granny Clarke’s Wood will provide additional parking facilities, and new planting will help integrate the scheme into its natural surroundings.

The Home Farm project is part of ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance Wentworth Woodhouse and its grounds, which continue to be a major cultural and heritage attraction in South Yorkshire.