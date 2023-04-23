Largely thanks to industrial decline, the Steel City has a number of factory buildings that have been left to dereliction over the years.
As well as factory buildings, entertainment centres, hospitals and churches have also been abandoned over the years. Please note that visiting these sites may be illegal as well as dangerous and is not encouraged.
1. Inside Woollen & Co
Inside Woollen & Co. Photo: submit
2. Falcon Works
This once-busy workshop for a saw manufacturers is now eerily quiet, with debris and broken glass littering the floor. Photo: Google
3. Record Ridgeway
The site of the former William Ridgway Tools factory, this building has now been abandoned for decades. Urban explorers have noted the great view from the roof and abundance of graffiti artwork that has popped up inside. Photo: Google
4. Hepworth Refractories
This factory closed in the 90s, once housing Hepworth Refractories and Carblox - carbon blocks for the steel industry. Old shoes and milk cartons have been found on the site, and plants are now growing through the old toilets. Photo: Google