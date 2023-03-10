Grade II listed coal drops and signal house in Penistone to be restored

A developer is set to restore an ‘eyesore’ coal drops and signal house in Penistone to its former glory, after buying the site.

Barnsley-based Fairbank Investments Ltd has acquired the Coal Drops, signal house, and former railway siding site, which once formed part on Penistone Station on the Woodhead Line.

The Coal Drops, west of the bridge under Penistone Woodhead Railway, were Grade II listed in 1988. It is thought the six-arched stone segmented structure dates back to the mid-19th century.

The Woodhead Line was closed during the Beeching Cuts in the 1960s, but the station’s platforms and station buildings still stand.

Joe Green (left) and Alex Sewell (right) at the site

Fairbank Investments hope to restore the historical site on St Mary’s Street, and are seeking planning consent for a residential development on the goods yard.

Antony Green, managing director of Fairbank Investments Ltd said: “The Coal Drops is a hugely important site of cultural and historical interest in Penistone and we want to help preserve this heritage, rather than see the site continue to fall into further disrepair.

“We are thrilled to be taking on this new project in Penistone and are looking for the co-operation of neighbouring land owners to enable us to deliver a scheme that will benefit Penistone.

“As a business we are passionate about supporting local communities, and we believe that this iconic restoration of the Old Signal House and Coal Drops will be a major step forward for the area.

