GCSE results: 11 pictures of Sheffield students picking up their results in previous years

It’s GCSE results day today and many excited young Sheffield students will be awaiting their grades.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:45 am

Here we’re looking back to different days, though, when students celebrated getting their results over the past two decades.

Congratulations, everyone – we hope you got the results you wanted.

1. A yes from Yewlands

Students celebrating their results at Yewlands School, Grenoside in August 2009

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. High Storrs high fliers

Phoebe Amato-Pace, who got 9 A*s and 2 As, and Ian Wallbridge, who got 2 A*s, 5 As and 4 Bs, at High Storrs School in August 2008

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. Springs celebration

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Springs Academy on Hurlfield Road in 2008

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Clever lass

Emily Hogg (10) celebrates getting an A* GCSE in Japanese at Sheffield High School in August 2008

Photo: Roger Nadal

