He was one of the last remaining veterans of the D-Day landings, which signalled the start of the Allies’ invasion of western Europe in June 1944, and was a crucial turning point in World War Two.

He went on to speak in front of Prince Charles in 2019, during events to mark the 75th anniversary of the landings.

Frank, from Wheatley Hills in Doncaster, died on June 28 aged 98 and loved ones gathered to say goodbye at his funeral service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Armthorpe Road on Monday.

Frank Baugh.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Normandy Veterans group said: “It has been an honour to have met and known Frank. He will be missed by so many people who consider themselves privileged to be considered as his friends; in Doncaster, and Sheffield, in the Normandy Memorial Trust, and In the Spirit of Normandy Trust.

“Ordinary people, found Frank to be an open and approachable person and were treated by him as being special.

“So farewell old friend, sleep well, you can stand down now, but your memory will live on.”

Sheffield councillor Denise Fox said: “Frank Baugh, Normandy veteran, was a great man, he was always smiling and loved telling stories.

Honour Guard

"I refer to him as our film star as he was in an extra in a film and on TV when the Normandy Veterans were mentioned. I will always remember him. A gentleman and a friend. RIP Frank.”

They were tasked with landing two hundred troops from 2nd Battalion King's Shropshire Light Infantry on to Sword Beach on D-day June 6 1944.

Frank had vivid memories of the Normandy landings but he never spoke of the things he witnessed during the landings.

World War Two Veterans L-R Eric Fowler 94. Alan Harris 98. Leonard Hobbs 98 ex Navy.

That is until 2010 when he decided to revisit the Normandy beaches.

Frank spoke of heavy machine gun and shelling as they approached the beaches, which caused “devastating injuries.”

He took this role very seriously and ensured that he spoke to as many people as possible about what happened and also campaigned for sponsorship in aid of a memorial.

Rest in Peace

He also went into schools to speak to children about his experiences in the war.

Frank Bough service

Frank receives tribute form the Royal Navy

Standard Bearers show respect at Rosehill cemetery Doncaster

One of many floral tributes