Fun chance for young Sheffield inventors to let their imagination run wild

The museum says that Sheffield people have invented all sorts of things, from stainless steel to shorthand and from artificial bones to bobsleds.

This is your chance to design your own Sheffield invention that could make the world a better place.

All materials will be provided at the free event, which runs from noon to 3pm on Monday, August 1. No need to book, just drop in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weston Park Museum 's famous woolly rhino sporting the world's biggest face mask

To check out all the summer holiday events taking place at Sheffield galleries and museums, go to the website, www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/whats-on.

Other events at Weston Park include a Discovery Day linked to the Bears of Sheffield trail on July 26 and one celebrating the Festival of Archaeology on July 31.