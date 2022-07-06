Extension proposed to Elsecar Conservation Area in Barnsley

Residents are being asked their views on the proposals, which will include a wider area under the protection of the designated conservation area.

Conservation Areas are ‘areas of special architectural or historic interest, the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance’

In 2017 Elsecar and the surrounding area was selected as a ‘Heritage Action Zone’ (HAZ): a three-year partnership between Historic England and Barnsley Council to assist with the growth of Elsecar as a heritage destination and identify new development opportunities.

Planning permission is required to demolish buildings in conservation areas, advertisements are subject to additional controls, and alterations such as replacement windows, or the installation of satellite dishes may be limited.

Historic England undertook a Historic Area Assessment, which resulted in the proposals to extend the boundary of the conservation area, “to take in new areas of historic, architectural and archaeological importance”.

It currently encompasses Elsecar Workshops, the former railway line, the Milton Arms and the junction of Fitzwilliam Street and Church Street.

The proposed extension includes the garden village housing development on Cobcar Lane, Lifford Place and Strafford Avenue.

It would also include the rest of Elsecar Ironworks above Furnace Field and Elsecar Park, Reservoir, Skiers, Alderthwaite and Milton House.

A stretch of canal up to Tingle Bridge and Hemingfield Colliery, the former Jump Colliery, and the canal basin would also be included.

An appraisal and management plan states: “The preservation and enhancement of the character, appearance and special architecturalinterest of the Elsecar Conservation Area should be at the heart of changes made within the area.

“All its residents have the opportunity to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the village and ensure that it is passed on to future generations.

What is also significant about Elsecar is the degree of survival of the industrial landscape.

"Elsecar is unique in retaining the only Newcomen Beam Engine in situ, first constructed here in 1795 to pump water from Elsecar New Colliery.