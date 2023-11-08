Elsecar’s Heritage Railway is set to re-open under ambitious plans launched by Barnsley Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-awaited plans have been unveiled by the council, and will see a new heritage railway, new rail college, and outdoor events area – and funding is being sought to meet the projected £25m cost.

Restoration began in 1994 as a council project, and the line reopened as a heritage railway in 1996 but closed in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the site, now a scheduled ancient monument, have been developed over the last two years with Historic England.

Designs for new buildings for the ironworks site have been inspired by the Victorian furnace sheds which originally stood there.

The site will be transformed to include a reconstructed 1849 Fitzwilliam locomotive, powered by sustainable fuels; a rail college training 400 students per year; engineering workshops; a performance area and cycle hire centre.

The council said funding options are being explored for the new development, which has been costed at around £25m to be delivered in full. It may be progressed in stages as funding becomes available.

The site’s indoor events space is undergoing refurbishment thanks to funding already secured from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, through the Cultural Development Fund administered by Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designs for new buildings for the ironworks site have been inspired by the Victorian furnace sheds which originally stood there. They will replace a replica station newly built in the 1990s when the importance of the ironworks was not understood and the condition of which is deteriorating.

Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re determined to transform this remarkable historic site, previously the home of Elsecar Heritage Railway, into something which is unique, sustainable, and will thrive long into the future.

“This will include a new heritage railway destination, a rail college, advanced engineering workshops, outdoor performance and events area, public spaces, a café-restaurant and more.

“The redevelopment of the Ironworks site and heritage railway will not happen straight away. We need to secure funding and it will take time to deliver, but this vision is the starting point for something very special for Elsecar.”