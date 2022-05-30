Dirty Stop Outs: King Mojo launch for 21st retro title on 1960s Sheffield

Neil Anderson with the new Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Sheffield

“When I first started the retro series I was scratching my head as to how I’d fill a single book – that and wondering whether anyone shared my passion for finding out about retro nightlife," said Neil.

“I’ve long had a fascination with old nightspots and their associated fashion but did anyone else care? Twenty-one titles later and it appears they did!”

Neil’s first title, the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1970s Sheffield became famous nationally.

A photo from a couple’s wedding day in the mid-1970s appeared in the book and made the headlines. Little did he know the pair in question were divorced just a few months after the original photo was taken.

But, on the strength of the book, they ended up re-connecting and got re-married after nearly 30 years apart because of the title.

The new Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Sheffield will be officially launched next week and will take the shape of a celebration of a teenage club that only lasted three-and-a-half years.

King Mojo – which was opened by Peter and Geoff Stringfellow in March 1964 at 555 Pitsmoor Road – was recently voted Sheffield’s best venue of the 1960s by hundreds of former clubgoers in a poll run by the Dirty Stop Outs.

It made its name for attracting up-and-coming stars that went on to become global icons like Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Ike and Tina Turner.

Former club-goer and renowned soul/Motown DJ Greg Heap will be on the decks playing the original sounds of the Mojo at the launch which will be held at The Library, opposite the Olympic Legacy Park, on Friday, June 10.

Neil, who has compiled the book with help from Dave Manvell, said: “The King Mojo still holds a special place in the hearts of hundreds of people that attended in those three short years. But the club’s legendary status has allowed it to transcend generations and over the years it has become a byword for cool.”