Clubbing in Sheffield over the decades: Revellers dance night away at Roxy's, Josie's, Gatecrasher and Leadmill

No matter when you came of age, it has always been possible to find a fun Sheffield nightclub to let loose in.

In the 1970s, Sheffielders flocked to Fiesta on Arundel Gate, to Bailey’s on Bank Street or Tiffany’s on London Road.

Then in the 1980s, those looking to bust a move also had a number of fantastic venues to choose from including: Romeo and Juliet’s on Bank Street and Turn Ups in Nether Edge.

Clubbing culture was a defining part of the 1990s, and among the nightspots favoured by people in Sheffield was the Music Factory on London Road, Club Uropa - also known as Berlins - and Gatecrasher.

The Leadmill and Bed were the places to be for those out on the town in the 2000s.

1. Bailey's - Bank Street Bailey's was the height of 1970s style. It would later become Romeo and Juliet's Photo: JP Photo Sales

2. Sheffield clubbers in the 00s Were you one of the fivesome pictured here? Photo: JP Photo Sales

3. Romeo and Juliet's, Bank Street People enjoying a night out in Romeo and Juliet's in the 1980s - this high end club had a strict door policy and didn't admit anyone under the age of 20 to 'keep out the troublemakers' Photo: JP Photo Sales

4. Turn Ups, Nether Edge Hitting the dance floor in Turn Ups in the 1980s. The venue has subsequently been demolished and turned into flats Photo: JP Photo Sales