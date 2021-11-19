The much-loved event offers visitors an opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of a traditional Victorian Christmas while enjoying the wares of Sheffield makers and artisans with seasonal entertainment and festive family fun.

The event runs from Saturday, December 4, 10am–7pm and Sunday, December 5, from 10am–5pm. The cost for adults is £7.50, children under 16 are free.

Festive themed market quarters include Sheffield Made, where you can discover traditional crafts and skills from local artists, craftspeople and artisans. Visitors will be also able to enjoy blacksmithing, hand-spinning and woodworking demonstrations.

Magic at Kelham Island Museum Victorian Christmas Market

All That Glitters is homewares, gifts and jewellery, perfect for stocking fillers. A wide range of gift ideas will be available, from jewellery and books to handmade soap.

Christmas Shop is a chance to get the big day all wrapped up with an array of handmade cards, decorative treasures and vintage decorations. Festive Food is tastes from around the world, featuring a traditional hog roast, wood fired pizzas, Bavarian sausages, handmade crepes and traditional mulled wine.

Dickensian themed entertainment includes a Victorian Music Hall stage with brass bands, choirs, folk singers and variety acts, and wandering living history characters. There is also a chance to visit Santa in his grotto.

