Chinese New Year: 12 pictures of how Sheffield has celebrated over the decades

Sheffield has a large Chinese community and over the years celebrations have included events at the Town Hall, City Hall and Octagon
The date of Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, changes each year, but still always falls in January or February.
This year, February 1 marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.
1. Dragon dance
The dragons dance at the Chinese New Year celebrations in Sheffield in 1985
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. On song
Jan and Sophie Lee sing in the Chinese New Year in 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Sunday School
Sunday School singers enjoy the Chinese New Year celebrations in Sheffield in 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Lion and the Unicorn
Hurlfield School, East Bank Road, Sheffield, where the Sheffield and District Chinese New Year celebrations were being held in 1989. Seen is the dance of the Lion and the Unicorn on stage
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers