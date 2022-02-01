Lion dancers at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield in February 1998
Chinese New Year: 12 pictures of how Sheffield has celebrated over the decades

As celebrations are held across the world to mark Chinese New Year, we’ve been taking a look through the archives at how the special day has been marked in Sheffield across the decades.

By Tim Hopkinson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:29 pm

Sheffield has a large Chinese community and over the years celebrations have included events at the Town Hall, City Hall and Octagon

The date of Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, changes each year, but still always falls in January or February.

This year, February 1 marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

1. Dragon dance

The dragons dance at the Chinese New Year celebrations in Sheffield in 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. On song

Jan and Sophie Lee sing in the Chinese New Year in 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Sunday School

Sunday School singers enjoy the Chinese New Year celebrations in Sheffield in 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Lion and the Unicorn

Hurlfield School, East Bank Road, Sheffield, where the Sheffield and District Chinese New Year celebrations were being held in 1989. Seen is the dance of the Lion and the Unicorn on stage

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

