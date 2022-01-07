The survey by furniture and homeware brand Living Cozy analysed Trip-advisor reviews of stately homes in the world for the words beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, magnificent, and lovely, to reveal the most beautiful stately homes in the world.

It says the most beautiful stately home in the world is Chatsworth House, the Bakewell home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, which has been passed down through 16 generations of the Cavendish family and is one of the most-visited stately homes in the United Kingdom.

The survey adds: “In the present day, visitors from all over the world travel to see the gorgeous interiors of Chatsworth House which reflect the personalities of each of its past residents, while maintaining ancient decor.

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire open the gates to Chatsworth House in Bakewell, Derbyshire.

“Tripadvisor reviews show over 3,800 reviews for Chatsworth House contain the word ‘beautiful’ or one of its synonyms.”

The Portuguese Quinta da Regaleira takes the second spot. The breathtaking, palace-style mansion could have come straight out of a fairytale; featuring an 88-foot deep well and underground Gothic tunnels.

In third place, Highclere Castle is more commonly known as one of the main filming locations in the TV show Downton Abbey. Although Highclere, near Newbury, is not a royal-owned residence, it has been owned by the Carnarvon family since 1679.