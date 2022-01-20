Sheffield Heritage Fair takes place at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, January 29 from 10am to 4pm and Sun 30 from 11am to 4pm.

Sheffield Star Retro is taking part in the event on Sunday. I’ll be on the stall and waiting to chat to you about your Retro stories – why not bring along some old Sheffield photographs or memorabilia and have a quick chat about it?

Entry to the fair is free, just turn up, and donations are welcome.

A past Sheffield Heritage Fair held at the Millennium Gallery

The weekend celebration of Sheffield’s rich history showcases the work of key heritage groups from around the city.

From Sheffield Castle to the Old Town Hall, browse the stalls to find out about the future of key sites and chat with more than 40 local groups who care for and promote Sheffield’s heritage.

You’ll also have the opportunity to nominate sites for local heritage recognition with the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List.

This event is being organised by the well-known Sheffield character, author and provider of historical walks and talks, Ron Clayton, and historian and speaker, David Templeman, who is chair of the Friends of Manor Lodge.

Visitors looking at a display at a past Sheffield Heritage Fair, held at the Millennium Gallery

They have been working with Museums Sheffield to put on the event, which will be held in the Cadman and Arundel rooms.

Here’s three more dates for your diary from Kelham Island Museum.

On Thursday, February 3 there’s a lunchtime tour of some of the museum’s more hidden gems.

Star retro writer Julia Armstrong gives a seminar at an Off The Shelf event.

The 45-minute tour, starting at 1pm, is free and donations are welcome.

The museum says: “Join us to find out about Kelham Island Museum’s more inconspicuous objects in this alternative guided tour.

“Ignore the River Don Engine and the Simplex cars, in this tour you’ll discover some of the lesser-known objects on display - hear about sausage making machines, how a new file led to a major strike and why the HMS Sheffield was known to be the shiniest ship!”

Another lunchtime event on February 16 is a talk.

The British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) has recorded more than 1.5 million finds – each one a unique object discovered by a member of the public.

This talk will examine recent local finds recorded through the scheme and explore how the PAS is advancing archaeological knowledge, sharing information about the past and supporting museum acquisitions of Treasure.

The talk, which is also free, also starts at 1pm and runs for 45 minutes.

Book online via sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/tickets or email [email protected]

On February 23, the museum’s Hawley Tool Collection is hosting another talk.

In A Tale of Two Diamonds - Plane Making at William Marples & Sons, Barry Chambers celebrates one of the most significant tool makers in Sheffield.

You’ll hear about plane making and the men who made them.