Celebrating Black History Month in Sheffield with a flavour from East and West
The Level up Foundation is giving young people an opportunity to celebrate Black History Month by offering cooking lessons in African and Caribbean cuisine.
The lessons are for people between the ages of 13 and 25.
The Level Up Foundation is a self-funded church organisation which receives no outside funding for its projects, relying on the generosity of members of the church community, based at the God of Prophecy church on Duke Street.
A spokesperson said: “Culture Kitchen is a celebration of Black History through cuisine.
“It’s a day of celebration that’s guaranteed to be full of flavour.”
The lessons will be hosted in Sheffield Hallam University's kitchen where participants will be taught how to prepare dishes from nations such as Jamaica, Nigeria and Guyana.
To help fund future projects, The level Up Foundation will have a stall on Fargate on October 28 and 29, where they will be selling patties and merchandise.