A historic former school building in Sheffield city centre has been put up for sale in an attempt to secure its future.

The landmark five-storey Georgian property at 14 East Parade, in the city centre opposite Sheffield Cathedral, was originally built in 1825/26 as a charitable school, called the Bluecoat School for Boys. The school moved in the early 1900s and from the 1950s the premises were used as offices, later becoming a tribunal court. But the Grade II-listed building has stood empty for the last five-and-a-half years.

Plans to convert the derelict building into an ‘aparthotel’, with 18 ‘work-friendly’ apartments, were approved last year, with the developer Pinebridge Estates calling it a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to breathe new life into a building that was ‘steeped in history’.

But it is understood work has yet to begin, and the property has now gone on the market.

The former tribunal court building on East Parade, in Sheffield city centre, which was originally built as a school, has been empty for more than five years. It is now up for sale, with plans in place to convert the Grade II-listed building, dating back to 1825, into apartments.

The building is being marketed by Savills and the sales brochure states that planning permission is in place for a ‘sensitive restoration into 18 design-led apartments’ and ‘unconditional offers are sought for the freehold interest’ in the ‘stunning’ property.

It adds: “The redevelopment will secure the future of this historically-important asset and consist of 18 design-led apartments: five 2-bed, two 1-bed, and eleven studio apartments utilising the latest mod cons, including giga bit broadband, keyless entry and air conditioning.” No price is listed.

Ben Smith, director of PineBridge Estates, said: “The decision to sell was a difficult one and stems from the challenging economic environment and our position as a small developer. Despite investing significant capital in securing planning permissions and creating a fully designed scheme, we recognised we could not deliver the development we wanted on the timescale we wanted.

Ultimately, we have opted to sell rather than mothball the property - our hope is for this important historical building to be brought back quickly into economic use.”

Bluecoat School, on East Parade, Sheffield, in the mid-19th century. The building, which was later used as a tribunal court, is now empty and has been put up for sale with plans in place to convert it to create 18 apartments. This image is shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Before planning permission was granted last year, talks had taken place with Historic England and The Georgian Group in an attempt to ensure the most noteworthy historic features were protected.