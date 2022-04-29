Barnsley’s Worsbrough Mill awarded £180,000 to support volunteers

The cash will be used to address loneliness and isolation, prioritising those most in need who face barriers to participation.

The Volunteering Futures Fund was launched last year and will be distributed by Arts Council England.

Those set to benefit from the funding include young people and people with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arts Council England has awarded the grants to help those experiencing loneliness or social isolation, young people in the LGBTQ community, and people with learning difficulties and complex needs.

Arts Council England has awarded the grants to help those experiencing loneliness or social isolation, young people in the LGBTQ community, and people with learning difficulties and complex needs.