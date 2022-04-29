Barnsley’s Worsbrough Mill awarded £180,000 to support volunteers

The cash will be used to address loneliness and isolation, prioritising those most in need who face barriers to participation.
The Volunteering Futures Fund was launched last year and will be distributed by Arts Council England.
Those set to benefit from the funding include young people and people with disabilities.
Arts Council England has awarded the grants to help those experiencing loneliness or social isolation, young people in the LGBTQ community, and people with learning difficulties and complex needs.
Kathy McArdle, service director for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council said: “Volunteering contributes massively to what makes Barnsley a place of opportunity, we are delighted Worsbrough Mill is one of the organisations selected to deliver Volunteering Futures, a fund that will transform the volunteer offer and provide a whole host of new opportunities for our communities.”