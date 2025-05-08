Barnsley students say ‘thank you’ with tribute garden for 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Barnsley College have paid tribute to the generation who lived through World War II with heartfelt thanks, as a memorial garden commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day was officially unveiled at the Old Mill Lane Campus today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gathering alongside teachers and members of the Royal British Legion’s Churchfield Branch, students revealed a beautifully designed garden planted with red, white, and blue flowers, symbolising the Union Flag and the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and remembrance. The garden forms part of a nationwide initiative to mark eight decades since Victory in Europe Day, which brought an end to the war in Europe in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student Kayleigh Hendy spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service during the unveiling ceremony, expressing deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who served in the Second World War:

“Thank you – for the fact we are stood here today, being able to be here, we thank you.

Gathering alongside teachers and members of the Royal British Legion's Churchfield Branch, students revealed a beautifully designed garden planted with red, white, and blue flowers

“The fact that you could just willingly go [to war], probably terrified, giving up your life and seeing your family – it’s absolutely incredible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow student Leo Hibbard added that college students have been learning about life during the war in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“I hope people don’t forget about the things that have happened in the past, and the people’s lives that were risked,” he said.

The flowers in garden, in the colleges’ urban park, were chosen and planted by horticultural students based at Wigfield Farm, and the flower beds designed and made by students from the colleges’ construction course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden forms part of a nationwide initiative to mark eight decades since Victory in Europe Day, which brought an end to the war in Europe in 1945.

David Akeroyd, Barnsley College Principal and CEO, spoke of his immense pride in the students and emphasised the importance of future generations remembering those who gave their lives for our freedom.

“We’ve done lots of work with our students in the run up to this, which is why they’ve been so involved,” said Mr Akeroyd

“But for there to be a physical artefact to remind them of the work that they’ve done is so important, and the fact that that will now be here, or on other sites across the college for a long time, allows us to link the messages of today into their lives and for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Griffith, President of the Churchfield Branch of the Royal British Legion, reflected on the far-reaching impact of war, not only on the battlefield but at home, reminding those gathered of the true cost of conflict and the enduring importance of peace.

“War destroys not only those that fight, but the families that are at home, because they lose loved ones. They get killed by being bombed at home.

“Peace – we need it, worldwide.

“We always feel that we should remember the folks that gave everything for our benefit.”

The garden now stands as a lasting tribute, not only to those who lived and fought through the Second World War, but to reflect the values of peace, remembrance, and unity.