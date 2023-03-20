Barnsley Libraries and Cannon Hall in line for £900,000 government cash boost

Barnsley Libraries and Cannon Hall are in line for a government cash boost of more than £900,000, in a bid to improve access to the arts.

Barnsley will benefit from the government’s £60m cultural investment fund, announced today by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

Cannon Hall will receive almost £900,000, and will use the cash to make essential repairs to its historic roof.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Cannon Hall is an important part of Barnsley’s cultural offer welcoming thousands of visitors each year.

“Free to enter it regularly hosts high-quality exhibitions, events, and family activities.

“It is vitally important that we preserve this historic building and we are incredibly grateful to the Museum Estate and Development Fund for their support in allowing us to make these improvements to the roof.”

Barnsley Libraries will also receive £50,000 to upgrade buildings and improve digital infrastructure.

The venues are one of 70 cultural organisations across the country to be given a financial boost by the government so they can improve people’s access to arts, support local economic growth through culture and safeguard vital local collections for future generations.

In this round of funding, £32.4 million has gone to eight cultural development fund projects, £4.9 million to 27 projects as part of the libraries improvement fund and £21.4 million has gone to 36 museums through the museum estate and development fund.